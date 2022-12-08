Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.35% of Pool worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $571.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

