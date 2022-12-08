Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $66,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 130.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Popular by 83.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

