Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Popular Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $65.22. 689,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,452. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. Popular has a 52-week low of $64.90 and a 52-week high of $99.49.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
