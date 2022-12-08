Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $65.22. 689,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,452. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. Popular has a 52-week low of $64.90 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 179.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,120,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

