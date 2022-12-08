PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $824,455.63 and $448.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

