Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Down 1.6%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). 26,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Pressure Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.58. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

