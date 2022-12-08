Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,685,320 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.87% of Walmart worth $2,908,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $240,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 25.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Walmart by 81.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.53. 65,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,320. The firm has a market cap of $400.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

