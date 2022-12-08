Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,156,960 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.36% of Dominion Energy worth $2,235,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.06. 45,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

