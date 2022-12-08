Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Catalent worth $2,392,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 36.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CTLT stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.97.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
