Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Catalent worth $2,392,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 36.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Stock Down 3.5 %

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

CTLT stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.