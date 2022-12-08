Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.14 Billion Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,718,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,849,668 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.15% of Cigna worth $4,142,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the period. Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,427. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $206.44 and a 52-week high of $332.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

