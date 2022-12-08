Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.93 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,746,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,784,259 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.25% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,925,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.11.

TMO traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $565.19. 14,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

