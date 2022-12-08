Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,690,231 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.58% of T-Mobile US worth $2,670,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 517.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 110,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

TMUS traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 122,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

