Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $47,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

PLD stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

