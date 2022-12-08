ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 5.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.80. Approximately 11,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -357.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

