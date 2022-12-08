Proton Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Proton has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,965,289,361 coins and its circulating supply is 13,902,203,381 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

