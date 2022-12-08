Prudential Financial Inc. Has $171.64 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 5.98% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $171,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.54.

