Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,077 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Procter & Gamble worth $493,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.91. 49,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $357.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

