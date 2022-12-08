Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $316,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. 154,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

