Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 140,925 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CVS Health worth $226,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.77. 36,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

