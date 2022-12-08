Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 251,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,284. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $255.48.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

