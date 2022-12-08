Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($17.68) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.57) to GBX 1,380 ($16.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.22) to GBX 1,585 ($19.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,483. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
