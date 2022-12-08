Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($17.68) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.57) to GBX 1,380 ($16.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.22) to GBX 1,585 ($19.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,483. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 256,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.