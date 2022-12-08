Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 357,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,745,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

