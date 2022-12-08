Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.77. 30,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

