Public Investment Fund Acquires Shares of 1,147,300 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,147,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,981,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.82. 22,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,398. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

