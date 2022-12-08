Public Investment Fund Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,182,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $466,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 357,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.