Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 83,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 195,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $147,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

