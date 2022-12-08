Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 83,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 195,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
