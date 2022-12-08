Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 789,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.34% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,132. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.