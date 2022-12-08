Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 364,252 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.20% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,040. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

