Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up approximately 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,665,685 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus Trading Up 1.8 %

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

