PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. 41,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,193,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 428,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.