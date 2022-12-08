PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. 41,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,193,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
