Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

