QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Tops One Day Volume of $2,740.36

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011054 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $2,740.36 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.90936597 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,981.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

