Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $146,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,019. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $154.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

