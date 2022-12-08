Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $112,041.19

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $112,041.19 and approximately $182,041.89 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,328.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

