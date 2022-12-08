QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Pavadi Capital LLC

Pavadi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho makes up about 3.0% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 55.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 111.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $92.61 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

