Radicle Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00009636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and $4.20 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
