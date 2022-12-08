Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $222.00 million and approximately $521,207.31 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $926.88 or 0.05497333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00502563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.85 or 0.30039684 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,818,813,191 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions."

