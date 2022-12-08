Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.77-$2.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 39,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,775. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 23.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 37.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

