RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.24% from the company’s previous close.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

RAPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 409,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,183. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

