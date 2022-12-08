Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.34 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and $1.27 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00012247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00504958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.94 or 0.30182837 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

