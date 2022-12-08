Ratan Capital Management LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,773 shares of company stock worth $36,697,255 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.00. 74,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

