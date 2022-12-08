Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.49

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 10287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
See Also
