Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.49

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 10287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,507 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

