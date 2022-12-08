Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 8.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 4,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

