Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Insignia Systems (ISIG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) recently:

12/5/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/27/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Insignia Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

11/19/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Insignia Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

ISIG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,254. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

