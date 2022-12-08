Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 0.9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.17 and last traded at 2.24. 110,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 243,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.26.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $407.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

