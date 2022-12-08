ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $3,673.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00454097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018617 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

