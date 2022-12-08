Redwood Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 659,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,633. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.