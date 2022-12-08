Redwood Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 659,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,633. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.