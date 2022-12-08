ReNeuron Group plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ReNeuron Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for ReNeuron Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ReNeuron Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
ReNeuron Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
About ReNeuron Group
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.