Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $136.35. 707,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,406. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

