Request Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Request has a market cap of $92.88 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00241095 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0907302 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,550,524.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.