Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.Jill, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.
J.Jill Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of JILL opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $27.14.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
