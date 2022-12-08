Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.Jill, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Shares of JILL opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J.Jill by 91.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in J.Jill by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth $664,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

